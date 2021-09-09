With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaching, the 9/11 Food Drive is being billed as a positive way for faith communities, synagogues, mosques and churches to work together to serve those in need in the community.
The Islamic Speakers Bureau of Arizona (ISBA) is partnering with Phoenix-area sponsoring organizations in order to serve those in need in the community. These include the Cultural Cup Food Bank in downtown Phoenix, ICNA Relief and the Extended Hands Food Bank in Fountain Hills.
This event will be both virtual and include donated non-perishable food. This means Fountain Hills residents can donate funds at isba-az.org or they can donate non-perishable food to the cause. These donations can be brought to The Fountains, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. on Sunday morning Sept. 12 anytime from 9-11am.