At a reception at the Community Center last evening, Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Fountain Hills Community Services Department celebrated winning the 2022 Gold Medal as best in the nation from the National Recreation and Parks Association and the American Academy for Parks and Recreation Administration.

“We (wanted) to take time to recognize our Council, commissions, staff, partners and residents that make this distinction possible,” Deputy Town Manager/Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said in a statement announcing the reception.