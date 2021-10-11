The Town of Fountain Hills is gearing up for the 13th Annual Make a Difference Day to be held in the Community on Saturday, Oct. 23.
Hundreds of Volunteers will come together with a common mission, to improve the lives of others in the community.
The Make a Difference Day event will need town volunteers to unite and serve Fountain Hills residents who could use assistance with a variety of exterior and outdoor projects.
Work projects include raking and cleaning up landscaping debris, building exterior wheelchair ramps, small minor exterior home repairs, exterior fence painting, weed control and more.
Volunteers range from Cub and Daisy scouts to active seniors who are able to provide their help. All interested individuals are encouraged to participate and register. Those who would like to volunteer for Make a Difference can do so at the town website, fh.az.gov/madd. Volunteer registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 15.
Organizers say this is a great opportunity to strengthen ties in the community as well as address existing needs. For more information, contact Kim Wickland, Town Volunteer Coordinator, at 480-816-5108 or kwickland@fh.az.gov.