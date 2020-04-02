Extended Hands Food Bank is in need of food donations now more than ever. Their normal level of donations have seen a deep decline while at the same time experiencing a sharp increase in demand from our neighbors experiencing food insecurity.
The Fountain Hills Interfaith Alliance is encouraging residents to join with their neighbors from the rich variety of Fountain Hills congregations and faith groups to contribute much-needed, non-perishable food donations to their neighbors through Extended Hands Food
Bank. The top five food items needed are peanut butter and jelly, macaroni and cheese, tuna,
cereal and canned vegetables.
To expedite this effort, all are invited to drop off donations on Friday, April 3, from
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Fountains, a United Methodist Church, 15300 N. Fountain Hills Blvd. There will be a drive-up location where participants can leave their donations while maintaining safe physical distancing. Volunteers will then load items and transport them to Extended Hands.
Seasonal residents returning home early are asked to consider donating remaining pantry items to this effort.
“Thanks to New Journey ELCA Lutheran, Ascension Catholic Community, Beth Hagivot
Chavura, North Scottsdale Islamic Center, Fountain Hills Baha’i and the Fountain Hills
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for coordinating this effort,” said Fountains pastor David Felten. “But in the end, it doesn’t matter if you’re a part of a faith community or not, everyone is encouraged to pull together and contribute toward supporting this vital local support of our neighbors.”
For more information call 480-837-7627.