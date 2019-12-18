Fountain Hills remembers one of its civic icons with the passing of its first woman mayor, Sharon Morgan, over the weekend.
Morgan served two terms as mayor for the town from 1998 to 2002. She has also served as the long-time events coordinator for the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, overseeing more than 50 of the major arts and crafts fairs that draw hundreds of vendors and thousands of visitors twice each year. Morgan has said that by her own estimation, approximately 8 million people have been introduced to Fountain Hills by visiting the fairs.
She is also remembered as the mayor at the time acquisition of McDowell Mountain land for the Fountain Hills Preserve was completed. She helped manage rapid development in the community and spearheaded the development of the Community Center and library/museum within the Cutillo Plaza.
Morgan has also served on countless boards and organizations, beginning with the founding of the Welcome Wagon Club soon after she arrived in the community from California in 1989.
She has also served on boards for Home Delivered Meals, Republican Club, Sunridge Foundation, L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Sister Cities. With Sister Cities she was instrumental in bringing four Sister Cities to Fountain Hills including the first, Kasterlee, Belgium.
She was inducted into the Lower Verde Valley Hall of Fame with the class of 2006.
In November 2018, the Town of Fountain Hills dedicated the east end of Avenue of the Fountains Plaza nearest Saguaro Boulevard, as Sharon Morgan Plaza in her honor.
Morgan was recently diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Just earlier this month she told The Times that, “I don’t feel bad,” and was hoping to participate in the Stroll in the Glow on Dec. 7.
She made the decision not to proceed with treatment and let the illness run its course.
“It is what it is,” Morgan said. “I’m dealing with it day by day.”
The Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, for which Sharon spent many years as an employee, issued a statement Monday morning.
“Sharon’s dedication to our community and her love for Fountain Hills will be her legacy. Our community has suffered a great loss today and we know Sharon will be greatly missed.”