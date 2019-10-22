The Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team hosted a Suicide Prevention program presented by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 16.
The program addressed what has been described as a teen suicide epidemic, both statewide and nationally. Topics included guidance on what to do if someone talks about ending their life, signs to look for and questions to ask if one grows concerned a friend or loved on is contemplating suicide.
The facilitator for the program was Leslie Russell, Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. In her role for the AG she travels the state educating and bringing awareness to help protect communities related to various topics including suicide prevention, anti-bullying, internet safety and human trafficking.
Members of the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team were also in attendance to answer questions about how the group assists the Fountain Hills Rural/Metro Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.
Crisis Response Team member Dan Fecteau said he was thankful for the presentation and its organizers for setting up the evening to discuss a difficult issue.
“Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. On average, there are 129 suicides in a day,” Fecteau said. “(Crisis Response Team Coordinator) Tom Aiello was the catalyst for this educational session, which was initially designed for the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team, and he thought it was important enough to invite the public.
“Special thanks to Leslie for sharing some very personal stories about how the suicide of a young teen that she knew very well as a student in the school she was teaching in impacted her life and was her calling to educate others.”
As for the Crisis Response Team, it’s a group of local volunteers who work with the fire department and MCSO to assist families in need following the death of a loved one or tragic situation. This volunteer program has members available to assist 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
“These volunteers stay behind for hours with family members who may be without family in the area or new to the area and are not aware of resources, or just regular people overcome with grief,” Fecteau explained. He said Crisis Response Team members assist in these situations so law enforcement and fire fighters may return to their normal duties confident the individual is being taken care of.
Many resources are available for those in need, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Those in need may also text “Help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 for free, 24 hours a day.
The Crisis Response Network can be reached at 602-222-9444 and the Teen Lifeline can be reached at 602-248-8336.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention offers additional information and resources at afsp.org/take-action and those interested in volunteering or learning more about the Fountain Hills Crisis Response Team may call 516-449-8949.