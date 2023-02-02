health fair 2.JPG

Fountain Hills’ first annual Community Health Fair is set for Saturday, Feb. 11, where visitors can learn information about local health providers.

Held at the FHUSD Learning Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Community Health Fair is complete with eight health service provider booths and three mobile health units including the Vitalant Bloodmobile, Mobile Onsite Mammography (MOM) and Prostate On-Site Project (POP), parked along the high school bus lane.