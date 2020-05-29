Señor Taco owner Juan Gonzalez is no stranger to lending a helping hand. Over the years, he and his business have become known for supporting everything from Fountain Hills schools and the Little League program to various other charities in need. In recent weeks, however, he said the residents of Fountain Hills have been busy returning the favor.
Like any other business, Gonzalez said Señor Taco’s two local locations have had to adapt during recent stay-at-home orders. They were able to remain open as an essential business, and added delivery and curbside pickup to their drive-through offerings.
Businesses everywhere took a hit, though, leaving Gonzalez to wonder what the future might hold for him and his employees. Then, the kindness he has become known for came full circle.
“People pretty much gave everything back to us, as a business,” Gonzalez said. “It’s something very remarkable.”
For starters, Gonzalez had organized several fundraisers for local causes right before the pandemic hit. In the early stages of the stay-at-home orders, the entities involved reached out.
“They said to keep it, because they felt we needed it more than they did at the time,” Gonzalez said. “They said they were financially okay and wanted the business to use it. When they said that to me, you know, I came to tears. They were actually right; it was tough and we didn’t know what was going to happen. The Little League also got a hold of me and said they weren’t going to be cashing any checks for now and to not worry about it.”
Gonzalez said that the next thing he knew, customers were dropping by his restaurants with envelopes containing personal checks.
“They said please stay open, don’t close, and I open these envelops and discover a $200 check, a $300 check, a $500 check,” Gonzalez said. “Very remarkable.”
Gonzalez said that drive-through, pick-up and delivery orders allowed his businesses to stay open and weather the storm, but the outpouring of generosity from his customers let them know that everything was going to be okay in the end.
“We survived and we know we were doing very well compared to other establishments, since some don’t have the same set-up,” Gonzalez said. “I was able to keep my 24 employees between the two restaurants, which is amazing.”
Gonzalez said he made sure to extend his good fortune to his employees, giving them more hours and bonuses whenever possible for the extra work.
“They’re there, regardless, risking their lives just by doing what they’re used to,” Gonzalez said. “This was life-changing for everybody and I wanted to make sure we took care of them.”
Gonzalez said he wasn’t worried about “making a penny” during the tighter restrictions, he just wanted to make sure he could pay his employees every other week. The continued support of his customers, he said, allowed him to do exactly that.
“The response of the community was amazing,” Gonzalez said. “It looks to me like they all talked to each other and said, ‘Well, it’s our time, so let’s pay back.’ It’s been amazing, seeing all of that support.”