Fountain Hills residents gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park on Thursday morning, Nov. 11, to pay tributed to the veterans who have served in the military.
Capt. Larry Ernst, US Navy (ret.), was the keynote speaker for the Veterans Day ceremony. Ernst, a Vietnam veteran, Top Gun pilot and Top Gun instructor, reminded those gathered that U.S. servicemen and women were never defeated in Vietnam.
“(US military) served with honor and distinction in Vietnam and were traumatized by the way they were treated by the public when they returned home,” Ernst said.
He said millions over the history of the United States served and sacrificed for the freedoms held dear by this country.
“We need to ask forgiveness for not remembering that a soldier died for us today,” Ernst said. “That is what freedom costs. God forgive us for taking our freedoms for granted.”
Ernst, a resident of Tonto Verde, was captain of CV-41, the USS Midway at the time the ship was berthed at San Diego as a museum.
Sam Coffee, finance officer with AMVETS Post 7 in Fountain Hills, talked about the enormous volunteer effort and donations it took to build the Veterans Memorial Plaza at Fountain Park. Coffee also reminded those attending that it is time for America to come together again, that great nations cannot remain great as long as they are divided along ideological and political lines.
Don Hervey, commander of American Legion Post 7507 in Fountain Hills, called on the audience to remember those who serve and sacrifice for the freedom U.S. citizens enjoy.