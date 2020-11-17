A crowd gathered at the Veterans Memorial in Fountain Hills at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of the 11th month to honor the veterans who have, and do, serve the United States in the armed services.
Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey presented a keynote message focused on heroes, hope and healing.
“What words of wisdom would our heroic service men and women have to convince each other, and all of us, as Lincoln hoped, to have faith in humanity? To heal?” Dickey asked. “It is now our duty to honor the service to country that these veterans performed without hesitation, by showing our neighbors and friends, our families and community, and younger generations that together we are stronger. That their sacrifice was well worth it. They never let us down, and we won’t, either. We are all an essential part of their legacy.”
In his message, Dave Nelson, Commandant, Marine Corps League Detachment #1439, called upon the audience to honor the valor of those who are serving.
“They are serving their country so everyone can be free, those who stand up for us each day,” Nelson said.
The annual Veterans Day ceremony in Fountain Hills is hosted by four veterans’ associations in the community: VFW Post 7507, American Legion Post 58, AMVETS Post 7 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1439.
Others participating in the annual event include Bob Frost (Marine Corps League Detachment 1439), Sam Coffee (AMVETS Post 7), Al DeMange (AMVETS Post 7), John Schwab (VFW Post 7507), and music led by Debbie Fisher.