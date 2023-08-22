Six years ago, the Community Garden was established in Fountain Hills and, with it, an enthusiastic group of green thumbs wanting to create a personal garden when they can’t at home due to lack of space or difficult desert soil. Residents jumped on board and quickly filled the roughly 120 beds being leased. There also quickly grew a waiting list to get a plot.

In 2022 the Town Council decided that the garden location, adjacent to the Centennial Circle in the civic center, would be better used for a planned International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC). As a result, the garden would have to go. Garden Manager Rita Applegate quickly went to work with representatives of the Town, Discovery Center and Echelon Construction to come up with a plan to simply relocate the garden farther south, out of the way of the Discovery Center footprint. The Discovery Center officials willingly agreed to foot the bill for the move, and Applegate wanted Dennis Brown and his Echelon Construction to do the work. Applegate had praise for the IDSDC and Brown for their willingness to cooperate and support the effort.