Fountain Hills Community Garden celebrates its fifth anniversary Saturday, March 26.
More than 55 garden members and Friends of the Garden gathered March 5 for a spring cleaning at the garden, preparing the location for the celebration later in the month.
Saturday’s celebration is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., part of the day-long Fountain Hills Day events. Garden visitors will celebrate all the successes of the garden through the years.
A vegetable and succulent plant sale will be held during the event, and the Sand Pigeons will perform. Garden Founder Jyoti Patel will present a meditation during the day, and Debbie Elder will do a smoothie presentation in the demonstration area.