Fountain Hills Community Foundation, the organization that awards grants to area nonprofits, had a successful year despite the challenges of 2020.
In their first meeting of the new year, foundation board members discussed the past year’s accomplishments and look forward to 2021.
Foundation President Dori Wittrig recognized the board, volunteers and sponsors, then talked about how the foundation “turned fundraising on its head” in 2020.
The primary fundraiser last year was “Flutter at the Fountain,” which started as a planned extravaganza with a number of events and a final gala. Soon after the plans were announced, COVID-19 changed the trajectory of all kinds of activities in the world.
“You (the planning committee) quickly pivoted to accommodate the new reality,” Wittrig said. “With the awesome talents of this board and our committee, we were able to have an amazing event.”
“Flutter at the Fountain” became an online auction and a day-long event at Fountain Hills Community Garden, showcasing 30 butterflies created by artists in the community. The auction, the sales of small butterflies and other activities held during the event resulted in $40,000 in raised funds, which will be granted to nonprofits in April.
The gifting season ended Feb. 28, with more than 20 applications turned in for review. The gifting committee will review the applications in March, and recipients will be announced in April.
Last year, 21 applicants were awarded a portion of $26,000 in grants. The 2021 awards total $40,000.
Fountain Hills Community Foundation is the reactivated Sunridge Foundation, which was formed in 1995 under the direction of Jim Flynn, who created the hub of charitable giving in the community.
In the first 10 years, Sunridge raised $1 million and presented grants throughout those years. In 2006, Sunridge evolved into the Fountain Hills Community Foundation, but was stopped short of growing in 2008 in the Great Recession.
In 2011, the Flynn Society was organized under the umbrella of the Community Foundation, with individuals eligible to join the society by donating at least $1,000. In-kind donations of at least $1,500 and sponsorships of at least $2,000 also are eligible to join the Flynn Society.
In the interim years after the recession, the foundation continued to operate but at a slower pace. But in the fall of 2019, the foundation was reactivated and rebranded as Fountain Hills Gives.
Plans are underway to have the foundation become a membership organization, with paying members afforded voting privileges.
The organization is busy with other projects, including the 2021 Flutter at the Fountain event. Board members are working on a Legacy Program, marketing efforts, gifting plans, sponsorships and work with the nonprofit community.
In January 2022, the foundation will become a bylaw organization, helping to give additional credibility to the foundation and its work.
In closing the meeting, Wittrig said the board is “the best board I have ever worked with.”
Wittrig has worked with numerous boards through the years; her statement comes from experience.
The foundation board and responsibilities include Wittrig, Vice President Nicole Perkins, Treasurer Mark Dalton, Secretary Clayton Corey and Dirctors Jenny Willogrod (gifting), Bill Pape (Legacy and endowment), Michael Maroon (Legacy and fundraising), Bill Myhr (Flynn Society and gifting) and Debbie Clason (marketing).
For more information, visit fountainhillsgives.com.