A total of $40,000 in grant money will be awarded to 18 local organizations from the Fountain Hills Community Foundation.
An awards ceremony will be held Thursday, April 29, at the Community Center.
Full- and partial-grant requests were chosen from qualified applicants who completed the foundation’s application process. This year’s total award amount is up from the 2020 total of $30,000.
Recipients for the 2021 grant awards include Fountain Hills Theater, Inc.; Golden Eagle Education Foundation; Fountain Hills Sunset Kiwanis; Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale – McKee Branch; and Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club.
Others are Falcon Fiesta; Bob’s Free Bikes; L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum; FHCCA for the benefit of the Fountain Hills Community Garden; FHCCA for the benefit of Fountain Hills Community Band; and Fountain Hills Little League.
And Junior Achievement of Arizona; Fountain Hills PTO, Inc.; Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition; Fountain Hills Friends of the Library; Foster Your Future; Fountain Hills Community Lions Club; and Fountain Hills Women’s Club.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations. The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.3 million in financial support for local nonprofits.
The new board’s goals are to annually distribute funds to qualifying non-profits in Fountain Hills and to establish a legacy fund of $2 million at the Arizona Community Foundation.
For more information on the grant process and how to become a donor, visit fountainhillsgives.com.