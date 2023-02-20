Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) is celebrating heart month with a campaign to reach residents who have a “Heart for the Community.”
The Foundation, which has been a staple of Fountain Hills philanthropy since 1995, supports local nonprofit groups that serve the youth, seniors and families of the area. Since its beginning, the Foundation has contributed over $1.5 million to area nonprofits.
The Heart for the Community Campaign is a reminder that the Foundation offers four levels of giving to facilitate a donor’s desire to support their community at various levels, from annual giving to long-term, legacy support.
Donors who contribute up to $999 will be included in the Foundation’s annual gifting to local nonprofit groups.
Those who donate between $1,000 and $9,999 will become a member of the Foundation’s Flynn Society group. Flynn Society members enjoy field trips to engage with local nonprofits and learn more about each group’s mandate.
Donor Advised Funds (DAF) are available for those who donate $10,000 or more. DAFs offer valuable tax benefits in the year in which they are giving while allowing the donor to direct funds to specific nonprofit groups of their choice for years to come.
Legacy Funds are encouraged by donors who consider the Foundation in their estate planning. Establishing a Legacy Fund of $25,000 or more allows the donor to have a significant impact on their community and to provide funding to the community now or in the future.
“Fountain Hills is a unique area with many community-minded citizens,” Foundation President Dori Wittrig said. “Many of these folks have the financial means and also a passion to provide support to their neighbors and friends. The Community Foundation is here to facilitate their giving. It’s a win-win for all, and it’s what makes our community so special.”
Twenty-six organizations received nearly $54,000 during the FHCF’s 2022 Giving Season. This year, the organization will distribute $60,000 at the Foundation’s annual membership meeting on March 30, with proceeds from the group’s annual Flutter at the Fountain Fundraiser.
More information about the FHFC and its various types of charitable giving can be found on the Foundation's website at fountainhillsgives.com.
Additional information about giving options can also be directed to Bill Pape, 480-836-8380, Mark Dalton, 480-390-7255 or by sending an email to Legacy@FountainHillsGives.com.