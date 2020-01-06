The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is back in action as the fundraising hub of the community. This organization is designed to assist with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations that are seeking grants to help them grow and thrive.
The FHCF is kicking off the 2020 “giving season” by accepting grant applications starting Jan. 15. The mission, according to organizers, is to build a legacy in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities, investing in nonprofit organizations whose work improves the lives of local youth, seniors, families and the community. FHCF works with these nonprofits as a partner, helping them to identify problems, find solutions and become stronger and more effective. Grants may also be awarded to annual key community projects that have shared fundraising efforts between several local organizations.
This organization’s history goes back to 1995 when a group of local visionaries saw a community need and answered it with what was originally called the Sunridge Foundation. In 2006, the Sunridge Foundation evolved into the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. It then went quiet after the 2008 recession. To date, it has provided over $1 million in financial support for local nonprofits.
Today, as community needs continue to grow, a new group of volunteers are breathing new life into this philanthropic organization. Throughout the year, the board will conduct fundraising activities to secure donations that will benefit the community.
The 2020 giving season begins on Jan. 15. Grant applications must be received by Feb. 28, 2020. Applications can be completed online at FountainHillsGives.com or by downloading an application form and returning it via email or post mail, both of which are available on the application. To download an application or for more information, visit FountainHillsGives.com.