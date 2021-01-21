The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is kicking off its 2021 Giving Season.
The organization announced the new season through an email. Grant applications will be accepted through Feb. 28. Applications can be completed online.
The Flynn Society, named after the Sunridge Foundation founder Jim Flynn, has been revitalized. The Sunridge Foundation is the precursor to the formation of Fountain Hills Community Foundation. Members of the Flynn Society have helped maintain stability in the giving program, allowing the foundation to remain an integral part of the community.
The Flynn Society is open to donors who pledge $1,000 or more annually. To donate to the foundation, go to fountainhillsgives.com.
The Community Foundation’s mission is to build a legacy in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities by investing in nonprofit organizations whose work improves the lives of youth, seniors, families and community.
Board officers include President Dori Wittrig, Vice President Jenny Willigrod, Treasurer Mark Dalton, Secretary Clayton Corey and members Michael Maroon, Bill Myhr, William Pape, Nicole Perkins and Kim Widner.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation is a 501(c) organization.