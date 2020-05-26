Fountain Hills Community Foundation has begun its fundraising for this year.
A special, nearly year-long event is underway now. The foundation is calling for artists to participate in the “Flutter Gala and Butterfly Adoption and Auction” event.
According to Foundation President Dori Wittrig, the organization is reaching out now to local artists to participate in the event.
“We will select 30 artists to decorate 30 butterflies, which will be auctioned off in November,” Wittrig said.
The organization will provide the blank aluminum alloy sculptures. Chosen artists are invited to decorate the items as they wish. Artists may apply now to participate.
The deadline to apply is June 15. Selected artists will be announced June 22. Finished pieces are due Aug. 15.
Artist applications are available online at fountainhillsgive.com/flutter-at-the-fountain.
Selected artists will be given a stipend, and also will receive a portion of the proceeds from the auction of the pieces.
Finished butterflies will be displayed in the community October and November ahead of the gala Nov. 7. There will be three sizes of butterflies, including five 36-inch butterflies, 10 24-inch and 15 12-inch. One of the five large butterflies will be given away in a raffle. The others will be part of the live auction held during the gala.
For more information, contact Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Nicole Perkins at 602-510-2767.