The COVID-19 pandemic created some serious obstacles for the world, but it hasn’t stopped Fountain Hills Community Foundation from moving forward with its fundraising efforts.
The Community Foundation, which recently reactivated after a hiatus following the 2008 recession, is the 501(c)3 fundraising organization for Fountain Hills. The organization assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofits seeking grants to help them grow and thrive.
The foundation gave more than $26,000 in grants this year to some 22 organizations. It has begun raising money for awards in the coming year.
A month-long series of public events throughout October will culminate in November with a “Flutter Gala & Butterfly Adoption and Auction.”
According to Foundation President Dori Wittrig, the organization is reaching out now to local artists to participate in the event.
“We will select 30 artists to decorate 30 butterflies, which will be auctioned off in November,” Wittrig said.
The organization will provide the blank aluminum alloy sculptures. Chosen artists are invited to decorate the items as they wish. Artists may apply now to participate.
The deadline to apply is June 15. Selected artists will be announced June 22. Finished pieces are due Aug. 15.
Artist applications are available online at fountainhillsgives.com/flutter-at-the-fountain.
“We also want artists to give their butterflies a personality,” Wittrig said. “They should name the butterfly, create a story behind it and just make it a whimsical, fun piece.”
Selected artists will be given a stipend, and also will receive a portion of the proceeds from the auction of the pieces.
Finished butterflies will be displayed in the community October and November ahead of the gala Nov. 7. There will be three sizes of butterflies, including five 36-inch butterflies, 10 24-inch and 15 12-inch. One of the five large butterflies will be given away in a raffle. The others will be part of the live auction held during the gala.
The artists will transform the metal butterflies into beautiful, original works of art to be “adopted” by generous donors.
In addition to the live auction, organizers are planning a silent auction, as well as a celebration of the reactivation of the foundation. More details will be announced as the year progresses.
Event sponsors also are being sought. Those applications also are available online at fountainhillsgives.com.
For more information, contact Dori Wittrig at 602-558-5901 or Nicole Perkins at 602-510-2767.