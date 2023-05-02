Members of the Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) met on Thursday, March 30, at DC Bar & Grill to review the achievements of the previous year, celebrate the contributions of its volunteers and elect new board directors.

Theresa Conti, Barbara Hansen, Bernie Hoenle, Steve Hoffman, Lee Holmes, Sandi McGee, Dr. Bill Myhr, Michael Pameditis and Helen Whatmough were elected to two-year terms. They join current board members Debbie Clason, Mark Dalton, Siobhan Doherty, Bill Pape, Nicole Perkins and Dori Wittrig whose terms expire in 2024.