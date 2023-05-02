Members of the Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) met on Thursday, March 30, at DC Bar & Grill to review the achievements of the previous year, celebrate the contributions of its volunteers and elect new board directors.
Theresa Conti, Barbara Hansen, Bernie Hoenle, Steve Hoffman, Lee Holmes, Sandi McGee, Dr. Bill Myhr, Michael Pameditis and Helen Whatmough were elected to two-year terms. They join current board members Debbie Clason, Mark Dalton, Siobhan Doherty, Bill Pape, Nicole Perkins and Dori Wittrig whose terms expire in 2024.
During the first part of the evening, grants totaling more than $60,000 were distributed to representatives of 30 local nonprofit organizations. A copy of the annual report, along with photos of the check presentations are available online at fountainhillsgives.com.
The Fountain Hills Community Foundation assists with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations operating within Fountain Hills and the surrounding community which have an emphasis on serving youth, seniors and families.
The organization, originally known as the Sunridge Foundation, was formed in 1995. To date, it has provided more than $1.5 million in financial support for local nonprofits. For more information on the grant process and how to become a donor, visit FountainHillsGives.com.