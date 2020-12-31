With 2020 coming to a close, Fountain Hills Community Foundation is looking ahead to the new year.
The organization, also known as Fountain Hills Gives, distributed $26,450 to 22 non-profits in Fountain Hills serving youth, seniors and families. Early in 2020, Fountain Hills Community Foundation (FHCF) created “Flutter at the Fountain,” the inaugural event to serve as a fundraiser for future grants.
The 2020 event was launched in hopes to carry on the rich 25-year giving history that began as the SunRidge Foundation.
With a new board established, the Flutter at the Fountain allows FHCF to continue supporting local nonprofits in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities in 2021.
At the beginning of 2020, a full-blown gala with related events through the year was planned, but as was true with so many 2020 events, the COVID-19 had another idea. Organizers punted and created a novel event in the novel coronavirus year.
“Flutter at the Garden” replaced the “Flutter at the Fountain,” providing area artists a chance to provide their talents, producing 33 beautifully decorated aluminum butterflies that ultimately were auctioned off. Additional items also were auctioned and Fountain Hills Gives raised $40,000.
The money will be used to provide grants for local non-profits, with the Giving Season beginning Jan. 15, 2021. For more information on the application process, visit fountainhillsgives.com/grant-process. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2021.
Applicants can apply directly online or download an application at fountainhillsgives.com.
The FHCF mission is to build a legacy in Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities by investing in nonprofit organizations whose work improves the lives of youth, families, seniors and community. It is designed to assist with funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations and projects which are seeking grants to help them grow and thrive. The mission is even more critical as the pandemic continues.
While COVID-19 has placed an economic hardship on many, there is good news for those who have the financial ability to give. As part of the federal CARES Act, charitable giving in 2020 allows for a tax-deductible contribution of $300, even for those who do not itemize their taxes. FHVF encourages donors to consult with appropriate professionals regarding all donations and liabilities.
All monies received will be disbursed in the 2021 Giving Season. Send contributions by year’s end to Fountain Hills Community Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 18254, Fountain Hills 85269; or make a donation at fountainhillsgives.com/give.
Last year’s recipients were Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale – McKee Branch, Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, Extended Hands Food Bank, Fearless Kitty Rescue, Fountain Hills Coalition, Foster Your Future, International Dark Sky Center, Noon Kiwanis and FHUSD PTO.
Others were Sunset Kiwanis, Girl Scout Troop 6445, Senior Services (now Encore for More), Flying Flowers Butterfly Garden, Fountain Hills Soccer Club and Golden Eagle Education Foundation.
Also, Fountain Hills Theater, Vision Fountain Hills, L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum, Four Peaks Women’s Club, Bob’s Free Bikes, Chabad of Fountain Hills and Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club.