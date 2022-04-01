Fountain Hills Community Foundation spread the love and the wealth at its annual giving event Wednesday, March 23.
The foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, since 1995, has provided more than $1.2 million in financial support to educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofits in the Fountain Hills area. This year, it awarded nearly $50,000 in grants.
Grant recipients include ADOG ($1,250); Bob’s Free Bikes ($3,000); Boys and Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale – McKee Branch ($2,700); Encore for More ($1,300); Fountain Fiesta ($2,700); and Foster Your Future ($950).
Others are Dark Sky Association ($625); Fountain Hills Elks Lodge Foundation ($1,125, $1,250); Friends of the Fountain Hills Library ($3,000); Fountain Hills Leadership Academy ($250); Community Lions Club ($225); Fountain Hills Little League ($5,000); Munch and Music ($1,550); and Noon Kiwanis ($2,500).
And, Fountain Hills PTO ($5,000); Fountain Hills Toymakers ($700); Fountain Hills Women’s Club ($1,000); Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition ($2,700); Fountain Hills Theater ($2,700); Golden Eagle Foundation ($1,000); and Junior Achievement ($1,250).
Others are Reigning Grace Ranch ($1,250); The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and Exploration Center ($2,650); Sky Sanctuary Rescue ($1,250); and Tender Little Hearts Mini Tales and Assisted Equine Therapy ($2,200).
Grants were presented at an event at DC Bar and Grille, which included a social hour, dinner and election of new directors.
Incoming directors are Debbie Clason, Mark Dalton (treasurer), Mark Daniels, Siobhan Doherty. Eleanor “Lee” Holmes, Dr. Bill Myhr, Michael Pameditis, Bill Pape, Nicole Perkins (vice president), Debbie Skehen, Natalie Varela, Helen Watmough and Dori Wittrig (president).