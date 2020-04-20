The Fountain Hills Community Foundation, a.k.a. Fountain Hills Gives, is back in action as the fundraising hub and grant awarder of the community.
Fountain Hills Gives announced that all 21 qualifying grant requests will receive a full or partial request. Grants totaled $30,000 this year.
The organization is designed to assist with additional funding for educational, cultural and humanitarian nonprofit organizations seeking grants to help them grow and thrive
“Although we would have loved to fund all of the grants 100 percent, we simply didn’t have the funds to make that happen,” said Jenny Willogrod, member of the grant administration committee. “We thought it would be better to share the wealth rather than deny funding to so many worthy projects.”
She added that the committee also felt that during these trying times, it would be helpful to support the local food bank, Extended Hands, so funds were set aside to assist with their needs.
Recipients for the 2020 grant awards are Golden Eagle Education Foundation; Fountain Hills Sunset Kiwanis Club; Noon Kiwanis Club of Fountain Hills; Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale; Senior Services of Fountain Hills, Inc,; Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition; and International Dark Sky Discovery Center, Inc.
Others are Fountain Hills Soccer Club; Fountain Hills Theater; Vision Fountain Hills; Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association; Girl Scout Arizona Cactus Pine Troop 6445; L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum; and Four Peaks Women’s Club.
Also, Bob’s Free Bikes; Fountain Hills PTO, Inc.; Fearless Kitty Rescue; Flying Flowers Butterfly Garden; Foster Your Future; Chabad of Fountain Hills; and Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club.
In order to meet the community’s needs, the newly organized board will conduct fundraising activities throughout the year and hope the businesses and individuals of Fountain Hills will support this philanthropic organization.
The organization formed in 1995 when a group of local visionaries saw a community need and answered it with what was originally called the Sunridge Foundation.
In 2006, the Sunridge Foundation evolved into the Fountain Hills Community Foundation. It went quiet after the 2008 recession. To date, it has provided more than $1 million in financial support for local nonprofits.
The new board’s goals are to annually distribute funds to qualifying non-profits in Fountain Hills and to establish a Legacy fund of $2 million at the Arizona Community Foundation that will serve Fountain Hills for years to come.
For more information, visit FountainHillsGives.com.