New Journey Lutheran Church, ELCA, is hosting its ninth community food pack in Fountain Hills. The event will be Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The project has been done in conjunction with the international relief organization, Food for Kidz. Meals are distributed locally through the Extended Hands Food Bank and other groups that feed hungry neighbors in Arizona and around the world.
Over the years, more than 350,000 meals have been distributed to refugees, disaster victims and other low-income households according to the event Chair, Denny Rubenow of New Journey Lutheran Church.
The organizers are looking for additional community sponsors – organizations and people – to contribute funds to buy the bulk dry ingredients that go into the meals.
“It is a community effort,” Rubenow said. “We’re seeking additional groups and organizations to join with us and we need additional financial support to purchase the raw products.”
The cost of the dry ingredients is 25 cents per meal. According to Rubenow, New Journey is hoping to raise $15,000 to cover the cost of the ingredients. All donations are tax-deductible and all of the money raised will be used to buy the food. A donation of $100 pays for 400 meals, while $500 pays for 2,000 meals.
Donations should be made payable to the New Journey Lutheran Church with a notation that the donation is for Food for Kidz.
The mailing address for New Journey Lutheran Church is P.O. Box 19652, Fountain Hills, AZ, 85269.