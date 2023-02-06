food for kidz.jpg

New Journey Lutheran Church, ELCA, is hosting its ninth community food pack in Fountain Hills. The event will be Thursday, March 2, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.

The project has been done in conjunction with the international relief organization, Food for Kidz. Meals are distributed locally through the Extended Hands Food Bank and other groups that feed hungry neighbors in Arizona and around the world.