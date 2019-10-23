Become knowledgeable about what makes the community tick from 3 to 6 p.m. today in the Community Center.
The Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the Community Expo, a free event that provides the opportunity to talk to representatives of local businesses, clubs, churches and service organizations.
Guests can learn about the availability of local services and benefit from giveaways, food samples and raffle prizes.
Registered participants are: 360 Physical Therapy, A to Z Reruns, Alternative Energy LLC, America’s Swimming Pool Company/Sonoran, Arizona Counselor, PLLC; Arrive Fountain Hills, Avon – AKM Art, Bright Skin Studio, Capella Eyecare and Classy-Jazzy Cutique.
CMIT Solutions of the Northeast Valley, Coldwell Banker – Susan Dempster, Consentio LLC, Cummings Termite & Pest Control; Dalrymple & Associates, LLC; Desert Financial Credit Union and Desert Title & Tag.
Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association, Farmers Insurance – Scott Schlossberg Agency, Fountain Hills Healthy Heartbeats, Fountain Hills Hearing Health, Fountain Hills Physical Therapy, LLC, and Fountain View Village.
Guardian Training & Consulting, Home Instead Senior Care, Home Watch Neighbor, Hospice of the Valley, Isagenix and Junmpstartbiz, LLC/Arizona Business Advisors.
Dentist Dr. Kevin A. Rauter, Kind Dimensions, Senior Care & Companionship; Lisa Murray, RE/MAX Excalibur, Lizard Pools LLC, Mary Kay Cosmetics/Brenda McCarty, Mason Mechanical, and Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.
Miracle-Ear, MorningStar of Fountain Hills, Muscles in Harmony, My Arizona Realty, Natalie Hogeboom, Mary Kay Independent Consultant, Neighborhood Property Owners Association and Options for Senior Living.
Palisades Veterinary Hospital, Pilates 101, LLC; ProSkill Services, Raymond James Investment/Terry Cox, Roof King, Salt River Project, Scentsy Sharron, Scoop and Joy Lounge, Sonoran Lifestyle Real Estate, Spooner Physical Therapy, T-Mobile, and The Fountain Hills Times.