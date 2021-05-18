Whether it was from cleaning out cabinets before heading off for the summer, taking regular safety measures around the house or taking part in the recent Prescription Drug Take Back Day, residents of Fountain Hills and the surrounding communities have turned in nearly 270 pounds of expired, unused or unwanted pills in the past couple of months.
The most recent Prescription Drug Take Back Day was held on April 24, when residents had an opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous prescription drugs.
Sgt. Michael Lawson updated the Fountain Hills Youth Substance Abuse Coalition about the success of the event at its May 6 meeting, noting that 93.4 pounds of pills were collected on that day alone. Continuing his update, Lawson noted that 96 pounds of medication were dropped off at the town’s permanent drop box in March, with another 80 pounds added to the total in April.
For those who missed out on Take Back Day or who still have pills that need to be properly disposed of, the permanent drop box is located within Town Hall, 16705 E. Avenue of the Fountains, near the entrance to the MCSO substation. It can be accessed during normal business hours, year-round.
As a reminder, liquids, needles or sharps are not allowed to be turned in, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. For those dropping off pills, the preferred method is for individuals to pour their pills into a Ziploc bag, seal it, and simply drop it into the box.
The community hosts a couple of Drop Off Day events each year and, according to organizers, this initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in Arizona are notably high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.
Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Arizonans are advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines – flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash – pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about preventing prescription drug abuse, go to fhcoalition.org.