The Community Church of the Verdes is holding several events in January that the community is invited to attend.
On Friday, Jan. 13, a concert by The Alley Cats, A Doo Wop Group, will be held at 7 p.m.
On Monday, Jan. 16, a presentation by Steve Gallimore, MDiv, will be held at 4 p.m. entitled, “Changing Your Life From Surviving To Thriving.” The presentation will dive into helping people discover how to thrive rather than merely survive during life’s ups and downs to remain physically, emotionally and spiritually healthy.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, a women’s retreat entitled, “ALIVE! Energize the Spirit Within” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. led by Georgia Verza.
Following the tragic death of her brother when Verza was 21, she turned her back on God and the church. Having been raised by the international Evangelical Speaker and Author, Dr. Juan Carlos Ortiz, and being the niece of world-renowned Evangelist Luis Palau and Ed Silvoso, her faith was turned upside down, and her journey back to faith was slow and painful.
Having experienced God's radical regeneration in her own life, Verza now teaches, encourages and challenges women all over the world to live a life of unwavering faith.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided. Registration will begin Jan. 1 with a fee of $20 payable at the door.
On Monday, Jan. 23, a presentation by Scott Adams entitled “Where Did the Milky Way Go?” will take place at 4 p.m.
Past president of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association, Adams will explore how unneeded and unwanted artificial light has encroached into the lives of everyone slowly but steadily, to the point that in large metropolitan areas, residents can no longer see stars at night.
Adams will discuss the causes and types of light pollution, why it is harmful to humans and wildlife and various ways to mitigate its damaging effects.
On Friday, Jan. 27 a concert by Jeff Dayton will take place at 7 p.m. which will be a salute to the music of Glen Campbell.
All events are held at the Community Church of the Verdes, 25603 N. Danny Lane, Suite 1. For more information, call Judy Stansbury at 480-471-7239.
