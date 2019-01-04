The Fountain Hills Community Chorus is ready to roll in the New Year, with registration and the first rehearsal set for Monday, Jan. 7, in the Community Center.
Registration will begin at 6 p.m. in the hall outside the Pima and Hopi Rooms in the Community Center, with rehearsal to run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Registration for the singing group will continue on Jan. 14 and Jan. 21 at p.m.
The theme for this year’s concerts is “Tuneful Tales,” with performances set for Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, at 4 p.m.
There are no tryouts to join this chorus. All are welcome.