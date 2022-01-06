With the Community Center reaching 20 years of use, the Town invested in upgrades to the facility in 2021.
Community Services staff proposed the improvements to enhance the Community Center with $550,000 earmarked in the capital budget to begin a longer-term vision for the facility.
A staff summary of the plan stated that the efficiency and usability of the facility has changed over 20 years and required modifications to remain relevant to all users.
Staff envisions a phased project that began in 2021 by addressing cosmetic issues in the interior of the building. The exterior of the facility was painted in 2020 and there is no need for additional attention immediately.
The improvements inside the facility included interior painting, upgrading furniture and fixtures and bathroom remodeling. New carpeting and floor tile were also installed.
There were also upgrades to the audio/visual components within the Community Center, updating significantly out of date equipment.
Work being considered for additional phasing is expected to take further review and discussion by the council. This includes a proposal to enclose the lounge area within the building lobby, and a possible addition to the building for fitness and health maintenance activities.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin said staff believes the lounge space can be better used as meeting space and/or dedicated tech space. The upgrades completed in the fall did include furnishing “node” spaces within the lobby area for people to meet and relax with friends or working groups.
A proposed addition to the building with dedicated fitness space is considered a long-term goal, possibly taking several years for planning and construction.