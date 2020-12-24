Due to the increasing county-wide numbers of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Ginny Dickey has issued an order that, effective Jan. 1, 2021, the Fountain Hills Community Center will be closed for all programs, room rentals, events, and related uses until further notice.
“After receiving a letter from the Greater Phoenix Leadership Health Task Force (GPLHTF) signed by presidents and CEO’s of Arizona hospitals warning that rising cases jeopardize their ability to treat patients, I have signed a new Emergency Proclamation to strictly limit allowable activities at the (Fountain Hills) Community Center,” Dickey said.
“The Health Task Force has since indicated that Northern Arizona is reaching capacity, which is in addition to information shared by The Maricopa County Health Department regarding Pima County starting to send patients elsewhere.”
The letter Dickey received from the GPLHTF was sent to community leaders seeking help to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“COVID viral transmission is increasing at an alarming rate and will push Arizona hospitals beyond capacity this month (December), according to a recent study,” the letter states. “The same study estimates an additional 600-1,200 deaths will occur in Arizona by February if more aggressive public safety measures are not taken.
“Hospital CEOs of the GPL Health Sector Task Force are seeing this escalation, first-hand, in their own hospitals and recommend immediate actions to suppress the spread. The Chief Clinical Officers of the major Arizona hospital systems shared a list of recommended actions with Arizona Department of Health Services Director, Dr. Cara Christ…and we are writing to support that request. Specifically, we believe the following actions are needed: no gatherings over 25 people; mask wearing in public; no indoor restaurant and bar dining – outdoor dining only; curfews.”
“The rate of spread, number of cases, hospital beds in use, positivity and even Fountain Hills’ local numbers are all going in a dangerously wrong direction,” Dickey said. “Help is on the horizon. We must do what we can to get the other side of this now that there is relief in sight.”
Since early November there have been 300 cases reported in Fountain Hills.
The Community Center lobby and front counter shall remain open for individuals and members of the public to conduct business.
On March 11, 2020, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued a State of Emergency based upon the COVID-19 outbreak that was deemed a “threat to human health and safety.” Since then, Mayor Dickey and the town of Fountain Hills have issued a series of emergency proclamations to protect the health and safety of Town employees and residents of the town.
The Community Center closed earlier in the year, on March 17, 2020, through the end of April 2020, due to COVID-19 safety precautions. The Center will remain closed until further information from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) determines that reopening the facility will not be a health and safety issue for residents.