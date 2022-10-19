Community Center front

On Oct. 4, Tracy Herbert, a senior-level hygienist with the forensic hygienist firm Arizona Indoor Air Quality & Environmental Testing, LLC (AZIAQ), performed a follow-up examination of the Community Center testing for any mold, mildew, or other microbial contamination. This test found mold in a damaged area of the building lobby.

Herbert bored into the lobby walls where water intrusion had occurred and took three air quality samples. The hygienist then sealed the walls. The initial air quality analysis performed by AZIAQ on Sept. 23 for potential microbial contamination within the center “did not indicate elevations or concentrations of microbial contamination at the time and the location that the samples were obtained.”