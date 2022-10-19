On Oct. 4, Tracy Herbert, a senior-level hygienist with the forensic hygienist firm Arizona Indoor Air Quality & Environmental Testing, LLC (AZIAQ), performed a follow-up examination of the Community Center testing for any mold, mildew, or other microbial contamination. This test found mold in a damaged area of the building lobby.
Herbert bored into the lobby walls where water intrusion had occurred and took three air quality samples. The hygienist then sealed the walls. The initial air quality analysis performed by AZIAQ on Sept. 23 for potential microbial contamination within the center “did not indicate elevations or concentrations of microbial contamination at the time and the location that the samples were obtained.”
Follow up air quality tests indicate there was no change from initial testing and there is still no danger to the public in using the facility, according to Town Communications Manager Bo Larsen.
The new lab tests of the wall samples found evidence of elevated concentrations of microbial contamination or black mold from the samples taken. The Town will hire a company to perform remediation, consisting of the removal of four feet of drywall in the lobby area of the Community Center and chemical treatment of the wall cavities. The remediation work will occur while the Community Center is closed. Each year the Community Center is closed due to the Great Fair weekend, Nov. 11-13, so work will commence on this date for the remediation work.
The areas with drywall removed and chemically treated will have air samples taken to the lab for retesting to confirm the successful remediation efforts. Following these remediation efforts, a crew will come in to install, texture and paint the drywall. It is anticipated to take a week from beginning to end to complete this work.
Town Manager Grady Miller said the Community Center building will be closed over the weekend for the remediation work, however, it is expected to reopen to the public on Monday morning, Nov. 14.
“The closure starts on Friday, Nov. 11, and assuming remediation activities have been completed and retested successfully, the building will open up to staff and the public on Monday, Nov. 14,” Miller said. “The drywall repair and painting will occur after the building has reopened and repairs will be limited to the lobby area. We anticipate the drywall repairs and painting will be completed no later than Friday, Nov. 18.”