The renovations to the Fountain Hills Community Center have been delayed due to an inability to get materials needed to complete the project on schedule.
The Community Center was scheduled to reopen on Sept. 6. That will not happen, and no date has been determined for the opening, according to Town of Fountain Hills Community Relations Manager Bo Larsen.
Larsen said unforeseen logistical supply-side issues caused the delay of some materials needed for the remodel.
The renovation project comes after 20-years of continuous use.
“The…Community Center was looking tired and worn,” Larsen said. “Last fall, the Town Council approved the remodeling project at the cost of approximately $1,035,000.”
Staff had requested and received council authorization to place orders for materials as soon as budget processing would allow. There was some anticipation that there could be delays in obtaining materials
The Community Center is home to various classes, physical fitness programs, conferences, art classes, Home Delivered Meals, support groups, adult and youth recreation programs, exercise programs, durable medical equipment services, and special events. In addition, the facility is available for weddings and special weekend functions.
Many programs, as well as Home Delivered Meals, are continuing without interruption at alternation locations in town.
Funding for the Community Center remodeling project is through the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) and the Facilities Reserve Fund.
The remodeling project includes complete repainting of the interior; remodeling the restrooms; installing new flooring throughout the building; replacement and upgrading audio-visual equipment; new furnishings; a new front desk; countertops in classrooms and improvements to the stormwater drainage system at the front entrance.
The Community Center will reopen later this fall with a grand reopening ceremony. The public can look for announcements regarding the opening on the Town’s website at fh.az.gov or Facebook page, @TownofFountainHills.