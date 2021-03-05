The Fountain Hills Community Center opened about 20 years ago and staff believes it might be time for an update and some renovation.
Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin made a presentation to the Town Council at its annual retreat Feb. 23 and outlined some proposed, mostly interior, projects that would be a multi-year plan. She said the facility is heavily used and the wear and tear is showing.
The facility averages more than 3,800 bookings per year with more than 1,300 Activity Center members. The estimated foot traffic for 2019 was more than 61,000, which is for rental uses only, not programs.
Goodwin said Phase I, which she proposes for the summer of 2021 with the beginning of next fiscal year, would include interior painting, moisture remediation (through floor), carpet replacement, tile replacement, audio/visual enhancement and furniture replacement. The estimated cost of this phase is $685,000.
Phase II, which is planned to begin in 2021, would include restroom remodeling, replacement of built-in furnishings and mitigation of an exterior drainage issue. Cost on this is estimated at another $450,000.
Phase III extends the project through 2025. This additional work could include enclosure of the lounge area of the lobby to provide additional meeting or activity space and a building addition to accommodate a fitness center. This work would need engineering and design services as well. The capital improvement fund could cover up to $1.04 million of this cost, according to Goodwin. She added that the proposed addition would be attached to the southeast corner of the existing building encompassing an open area.