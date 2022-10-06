A forensic hygienist has issued a preliminary report that determined there is no elevated concentration of microbial contamination related to the air quality of the Fountain Hills Community Center.
At the Sept. 20 Town Council meeting, a report was presented by Gene Buick with the firm of Allana Buick and Bers regarding its evaluation, findings, and recommendations relating to water intrusion at the Community Center. The Town hired the firm to evaluate the Community Center building after discovering water infiltration into the building and related damage during renovations to the facility last year.
During the meeting, members of the Town Council voiced concerns about possible mold and mildew and impact on the air quality of the building during the discussion and potential health effects for employees and users of the facility.
The Town commissioned a forensic hygienist firm, Arizona Indoor Air Quality & Environmental Testing, LLC (AZIAQ), to perform an initial analysis of the air quality for potential airborne microbial contamination within the center. Tracy Herbert, a senior hygienist with AZIAQ Testing, performed a visual inspection and obtained 25 indoor air quality samples and one outside baseline comparison sample on Friday, Sept. 23.
Herbert’s findings based on follow-up lab testing of the samples indicate the air is safe.
“Laboratory analysis of the microbial samples obtained at the time of the inspection did not indicate elevations or concentrations of microbial contamination at the time and the location that the samples were obtained,” the report stated.
The report from AZIAQ addressed the Community Center air quality, typically the first step to determining if a building has mold. A more detailed inspection and testing of the facility are planned within the next few weeks. This will involve taking samples after the removal and examination of drywall in areas of the building where water has permeated the exterior walls from rain events. This will help provide a clearer picture of the effects of water intrusion damage and the presence of mold and mildew in the building or previous signs of mold and mildew. Following the completion of the next phase, the Town will report the findings and conclusions from the hygienist.
The council had told staff to take immediate action on the testing of the air quality for health safety assurances.