Community Center front

A forensic hygienist has issued a preliminary report that determined there is no elevated concentration of microbial contamination related to the air quality of the Fountain Hills Community Center.

At the Sept. 20 Town Council meeting, a report was presented by Gene Buick with the firm of Allana Buick and Bers regarding its evaluation, findings, and recommendations relating to water intrusion at the Community Center. The Town hired the firm to evaluate the Community Center building after discovering water infiltration into the building and related damage during renovations to the facility last year.