The Town of Fountain Hills has announced that effective tomorrow, Wednesday, March 18, the Community Center will be closed to drop in visits or activity.
Town Manager Grady Miller said in a release Tuesday; “Due to concerns about the health and safety of its residents and employees relating to the COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, the Town of Fountain Hills will be closing the Community Center to the public effective Wednesday, March 18. The closure will be through the end of April.”
The closure follows the town’s action that occurred on Friday, March 13, 2020, when the Town of Fountain Hills took the step to cancel or postpone all public events, gatherings, rentals, and activities at the Community Center.
“In light of the guidelines issued by the White House on Monday and recommendations of the CDC, Arizona Department of Health Services, Maricopa County Health Department, and the Town of Fountain Hills believes that the closure of the Community Center is in the best interests of our residents, visitors, and employees,” said Town Manager Grady Miller.
Residents are encouraged to regularly visit the town’s website at www.fh.az.gov to obtain the latest news and information about the town’s response to the coronavirus.