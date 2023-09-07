community center

The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona (MDFA) will host an educational seminar at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dr. Padma Mahant, M.D. and Dr. Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente, M.D. are the presenters.

Dr. Mahant is a neurologist specializing in movement disorders with Foothills Neurology in Phoenix. She will present “Detecting and Targeting Alpha Synuclein: Are we on the path toward a Cure for Parkingson’s?”