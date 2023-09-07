The Movement Disorders Foundation of Arizona (MDFA) will host an educational seminar at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dr. Padma Mahant, M.D. and Dr. Virgilio Gerald H. Evidente, M.D. are the presenters.
Dr. Mahant is a neurologist specializing in movement disorders with Foothills Neurology in Phoenix. She will present “Detecting and Targeting Alpha Synuclein: Are we on the path toward a Cure for Parkingson’s?”
Research has shown that the abnormal protein that accumulates in the cells in Parkinson’s Disease and leads to degeneration of cells is phosphorylated alpha synuclein. Dr. Mahant will discuss the different ways alpha synuclein can be detected in different tissues, how these tests can be used to differentiate Parkinson’s Disease from other Parkinsonian Syndromes, and the clinical trials that have focused on removing the pathological alpha synuclein from the brain and tissues. She will also discuss if removal of the alpha synuclein can potentially be the avenue of cure for Parkinson’s.
This free, educational hybrid event will take place at the Fountain Hills Community Center and will be streamed via Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live. To register for this event, visit mdfa.us.