The Town of Fountain Hills, a designated Dementia Friendly Community, will host a four-part educational series for caregivers and healthcare providers at the Community Center.
The first session (course #1963) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first session will cover “Assessment and Diagnosis of Dementia.” It will describe cognitive screening tools to achieve early recognition and diagnosis of dementia in primary care, describe how to evaluate the behavioral, safety and functional needs of patients, describe the typical workup for diagnosing dementia, help participants understand how to differentiate delirium from dementia and know when to refer to a memory specialist for further evaluation of dementia.