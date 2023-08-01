The Town of Fountain Hills, a designated Dementia Friendly Community, will host a four-part educational series for caregivers and healthcare providers at the Community Center.
The first session (course #1963) will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first session is titled “Assessment and Diagnosis of Dementia.” It will describe cognitive screening tools to achieve early recognition and diagnosis of dementia in primary care; describe how to evaluate the behavioral, safety and functional needs of patients; describe the typical workup for diagnosing dementia; help participants understand how to differentiate delirium from dementia and know when to refer to a memory specialist for further evaluation of dementia.