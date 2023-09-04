The Town of Fountain Hills, a designated Dementia Friendly Community, is hosting a four-part educational series for caregivers and healthcare providers at the Community Center.
The next session will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, entitled “Language of Distress” (Course #2127).
This session will describe how behaviors express unmet needs (pain, fear, urinary/constipation issues, desire to move).
There will also be description of two approaches that will minimize agitated or aggressive behaviors in persons living with dementia. Three common medication mistakes in managing agitation (4P’s) will be described.
Additional sessions will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3, “Vitamin M (music) for Dementia: How Music Strikes a Chord” (#2128); and on Thursday, Dec. 7, “Sometimes Superheroes Need to Rest Too: Caregiver Support Strategies” (#2129).
This series is free and open to the public. Advanced registration is preferred; use the course number indicated for each session when registering. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov to register.
Dementia Care and Education Campus is an innovation of Hospice of the Valley. The program is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Community Center.