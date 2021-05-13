The Town Council gave approval for the initial contracts for the planned renovations to the Fountain Hills Community Center, which are to take place over the upcoming summer months.
Along with the approval, it was noted that the Community Center will be closed from July 1 through Labor Day to accommodate the work.
The Community Center was built in 2001 and, due to age and wear over the past 20 years, the interior of the building needs an extensive cosmetic updating and renovation, according to staff.
Council gave its unanimous approval to the contracts for restroom remodeling, flooring and painting.
An agreement with Continental Flooring is for $263,000 and covers the purchase and installation of new carpeting and tile.
Over the years it has been discovered that the carpeting is not adhering property to the concrete subfloor. This is due to moisture, as no vapor barrier was placed during initial construction and moisture is coming through the subfloor. This is a problem that will be addressed with the use of a new adhesive designed to account for moisture issues in carpet applications.
The existing ceramic floor tile will be replaced with porcelain tile. According to staff reports the porcelain is denser, more resistant to wear and more uniform in coloring. The porcelain will last longer. The absence of a moisture barrier does not impact the tile application.
The funding for the flooring is coming from the town’s Facilities Reserve Fund.
The renovation project also includes the remodeling of the two restrooms in the Community Center. They need an update and improvements. Staff solicited proposals from four Job Order Contract holders with the town and recommended Gcon Inc. for the restroom remodel.
The contract with Gcon Inc. is for $218,000. This funding is from the Capital Improvement budget for the coming year.
The third agreement approved by the council is for interior painting of the facility. Staff noted that it has been 14 years since some of the rooms in the Community Center have been repainted. That is beyond the life expectancy of the product.
The cost of the work is $63,000 and will be done by A&H Painting, the same company that painted the exterior of the Community Center and the Library Museum last year. The funding is from the Facilities Reserve Fund.
Staff is expected to return to the council by the end of June with contract proposals for replacement of Community Center equipment, including audio-visual upgrades. The front desk is also slated for replacement, and new furniture and countertops in classrooms will be replaced.
Public Works Director Justin Weldy said provisions will also be made during the downtime to make storm water drainage improvements at the front entrance to the facility.
Councilman Alan Magazine asked Town Manager Grady Miller about communicating with the public regarding the two-month closure. He noted things are just getting back to normal and the town might expect “blow back” in public opinion.
Miller said steps are already being taken to update the public on the project.
“The summer are our slower months for activities,” Miller said. “Hopefully, we will not have issues in receiving the material needed, that is a possibility.”
Weldy said that is one reason staff brought the three contracts to the council early, to allow for additional lead time before work begins.
“We can execute these agreements and get the materials on the way,” Weldy said. “We can provide storage on site if necessary.”
Town of Fountain Hills Volunteer Coordinator Kim Wickland also has a background in decorating, and she spearheaded the staff effort to provide a decorating theme for the renovation.
The town held an open house on Tuesday, May 11, to let the public get a look at the proposed items and color palate being proposed.