After more than 20-years of active use by town residents, the Community Center is getting a well-deserved facelift.
Starting June 28, through September 7, the Community Center will close to all guests for remodeling.
Community Services, including Home Delivered Meals and the Durable Medical Equipment Loan Program will continue to operate during the remodeling. Community Center personnel are temporarily relocating to Town Hall and can be reached at 480-816-5200.
Parks and Recreation programs are still ongoing during the renovation. For more information about Community Services programs and services, go to fh.az.gov/187/Community-Services.
The Community Center remodeling, which is funded through the Capital Improvement Program (CIP), and the Facilities Reserve Fund, will include:
*Painting the complete interior.
*Remodeling the restrooms.
*Installing new flooring throughout the building.
*Replacing and upgrading audio-visual equipment.
*New furnishings.
*A new front desk.
*Countertops in classrooms.
*Improvements to the storm water drainage system at the front entrance.