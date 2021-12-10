The Fountain Hills Community Band will hold its holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 19.
The event will be held at the Community Center starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcomed and encouraged. A variety of holiday music under the title “Sounds of the Season” will be performed. Some of the selections are “Christmas on a Snowy Night” by James Curnow; “A Fresh Aire Christmas” by Mannheim Steamroller, arranged by Robert Longfield; and “Chanukah Celebration” arranged by David Brobowitz and Kenneth Soper.
Fountain Hills Community Band has 36 members and meets weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School band room.
New members will be accepted after the holiday concert. Two more concerts are schedule this season. The band will perform Feb. 20 and April 10. It also will play for the Fountain Hills PTO gala.
For information about joining the band, email Director Scott Burgener, fhcbdirector@gmail.com.