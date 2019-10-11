Town officials have confirmed that a group of citizens have filed for paperwork to refer the decision on the Daybreak apartment development to voters.
The question being referred would be regarding the rezoning or Planned Area Development.
Committee members were at Town Hall earlier this week to designate a committee and file for the referendum.
According to Town Attorney Aaron Arnson just over 900 petitions signatures would be needed to refer the question to voters. The deadline to collect those signatures is Monday, Nov. 4.
Arnson said the election date is uncertain at this time. If the petitions can be processed quickly enough it is possible the question could go on an all-mail ballot in May 2020. Otherwise it would likely appear on the ballot with the Town Council primary election in August 2020.