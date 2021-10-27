The Town Council approved the appointments of 10 individuals to serve on various advisory commissions during its regular session on Oct. 19.
Erik Hansen was appointed to serve on the Board of Adjustment through October of 2022. Jeremy Smith was reappointed to the Board of Adjustment to serve through October 2021.
Craig Rudolphy was named to the Community Services Advisory Commission to a term ending April 30, 2023.
There were three appointments to the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission. Brian Jennings is new to that board, with Bill Craig and Scott Grzybowski to continue on the MMPC. All of those terms are through October 2024.
Bev Tall and Lisa Ristuccia were reappointed to the Sister Cities Advisory Commission and Zarrin Caldwell appointed as a new member of that commission. Those terms are all through October 2024.
Bernie Hoenle was named to serve on the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission.
Farewells
Mayor Ginny Dickey took a moment to present certificates of appreciation to some outgoing advisory group members.
Carol Carroll is stepping aside from the Sister Cities Advisory Commission, for which she served a time as chairperson.
“(Carol’s) dedication to Commission and the Town of Fountain Hills has been evident by her many hours of volunteer service and is sincerely appreciated by the Council, her fellow Commissioners, and all of the Town’s residents,” Dickey said. “Even though Carol is leaving the Sister Cities Advisory Commission, it is reassuring that Carol will continue to lead the non-profit Fountain Hills Sister Cities Association which has considerable involvement with the Town of Fountain Hills and our sister cities.”
Tom Aiello was appointed to the McDowell Mountain Preservation Commission by the Town Council in August 2014.
“Tom’s) dedication and ardent support to the Commission and the Town of Fountain Hills has been evident by his many hours of volunteer service and is sincerely appreciated by the Council, his fellow Commissioners, and all of the Town’s residents,” Dickey said.
John McHugh stepped down from the Strategic Planning Advisory Commission. He was appointed to the SPAC in December 2016.
“John was actively involved for all commission projects and initiatives, including development of the proposed new 2021 Strategic Plan,” Dickey said.
Town Council members participate in the Advisory Commission selection process by conducting interviews with applicants for vacancies. Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski said she appreciates the desire of citizens who want to participate in helping the council and the community. She also urged all citizens to be aware of future commission openings and step up to apply with a group that is of interest to them.