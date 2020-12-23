To help celebrate the holidays, the world-famous fountain of Fountain Hills will be lighted in red, green, and white from the top of the hour for 15 minutes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning Thursday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Dec. 27.
As part of the town's Fountain at 50 Celebration, new LED lights were installed to allow for color on the fountain at night. The fountain is located in Fountain Park, 12925 N. Saguaro Blvd. in Fountain Hills.
The fountain was designed to be a unique feature as developer Robert McCulloch and community planner C.V. Wood wanted to entice homebuyers to this isolated desert area in 1970.
For many years, the fountain was the tallest in the world. Today, it's still the fourth tallest. When running on its three 600hp motors, the fountain can shoot water as high as 560 feet. On most occasions, the fountain runs on either one or two pumps with the water reaching 180 to 330 feet. The fountain does not run if wind speeds exceed 15 mph. The famed Fountain Hills' fountain has been running daily, mostly, since the December 1970.