The L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum is ready to accept any of that gently used holiday décor people are ready to part with.
Although it’s a little less than a year away, the Holiday Mart volunteers have begun accepting donations for the 2022 holiday season. The museum is currently accepting items for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanza. Indoor and outdoor decorations and décor, tableware, linens, centerpieces and candles are just some of the items needed.
Donations will be accepted throughout the holiday season and into the New Year. Sharon Hunter is the Holiday Mart 2022 coordinator and can arrange to have items dropped off at the storage site or picked up. Arrangements can be made by calling Sharon at
206-409-8675 or emailing her shunter17r@gmail.com.
The River of Time’s second largest fundraiser, Holiday Mart 2021, grossed over $10,000.
Dave and Jane Wingert successfully coordinated this year’s sale working diligently throughout the year to collect and then price and display thousands of items.
The success of the event is also due to the many volunteers who staff the tables and help shoppers find that perfect item, according to Museum Executive Director Cherie Koss. Many regular River of Time volunteers are joined by women from the Four Peaks Women’s Club to provide this support, Koss said.
She suggested when taking down holiday decorations to remember the River of Time and Holiday Mart 2022.