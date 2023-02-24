For an early morning treat on the morning of the balloon launch on Sunday, Feb. 26, the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club are selling coffee and donuts at their booth at the corner of Saguaro Boulevard and Avenue of the Fountains starting at 7 a.m. A cup of coffee and a donut is $4 and each additional donut is $2 apiece.
After a long furlough, Phyllis Kern of Noon Kiwanis helped the Chamber of Commerce reunite the balloons at Fountain Park. Kern is also helping raise funds for the Balloon Glow event this upcoming winter.