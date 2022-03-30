On Thursday, March 31, at approximately 10 a.m., the Town of Fountain Hills will conduct a CodeRED system test. CodeRED is a free emergency notification service provided to all residents within the Town of Fountain Hills that will notify of emergency information through phone calls, text messages, emails, social media and the CodeRED Mobile Alert app.
CodeRED keeps residents informed of local events that may immediately impact their safety. The Town of Fountain Hills encourages all residents to take action and register for this service and verify home location during the enrollment process so notifications may be targeted directly to impacted homes or businesses.
Notifications are for situations including, but not limited to:
*Emergency situations.
*Emergency evacuation/shelter in place notices.
*Wildfires.
*Active police situations.
Sign up for CodeRED today at fountainhillsaz.gov/CodeRed.
“The information from the Town is the best resource for residents and businesses in the event of an emergency situation in Fountain Hills,” reads a press release from the Town.
These situations include wildfires, floods, public safety and road closures. If there is an actual emergency, the Town will provide up-to-date information through a variety of communications channels, including the Town’s Facebook (TownofFountainHills), Twitter (@fhazgov), and NextDoor social media pages, the Town’s website (fountainhillsaz.gov), regional radio and TV, and the Town of Fountain Hills Emergency Hotline recorded message system at 480-816-5234.