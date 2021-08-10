The Town of Fountain Hills paid tribute to the United States Coast Guard on the occasion of its 231st birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4.
At a ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veteran’s Memorial at Fountain Park, Mayor Ginny Dickey read a proclamation declaring Aug. 4 Coast Guard Day. A color guard hoisted the Coast Guard flag along with the U.S. Flag.
The United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Band performed “Semper Paratus,” the Coast Guard anthem.
The proclamation reads, in part, “the current Coast Guard mission is to protect the public, the environment and U.S. economic interests in the nation's waterways, along the coast, on international waters, or in any maritime region as required to support national security, and.
“The Coast Guard’s service and strength are defined by its Core Values of Honor, Respect and Devotion to Duty, and.
“The Coast Guard motto is Semper Paratus – Always Ready, and.
“The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, part of ‘Team Coast Guard’ is actively patrolling Arizona waterways in the interest of recreational boating safety.”
On Aug. 4, 1790, Congress created what would become the Revenue Cutter Service to enforce federal tariff and trade laws and prevent smuggling, making it the country's first maritime protection force.
The Revenue Cutter Service merged with the United States Life-Saving Service creating the modern Coast Guard dedicated to safety of life at sea and enforcing the nation’s maritime laws.
With the Homeland Security Act of 2003, the Coast Guard was moved to the jurisdiction of the Department of Homeland Security.