The Fountain Hills Drug Prevention Coalition has released a “community views survey” it is asking citizens to complete.
Residents of Fountain Hills and the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation are urged to respond so the coalition can better gauge local perception of matters pertaining to youth and the use of alcohol and drugs in the communities. The survey is intended for everyone over the age of 18 – parents, other community members, part-time residents, etc.
The 31 questions range from methods of educating local youth about drugs and alcohol to knowledge of community resources in the area. The coalition plans to use survey results to guide decisions for future projects and efforts concerning substance abuse in Fountain Hills and Fort McDowell.
The survey will be open for about a month, but those interested in taking it are encouraged to act soon. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.
“Please answer the questions as best as you can, based on what you know about your own community,” said Mike Scharnow, the coalition’s executive director. “Your responses will help us provide enhanced substance abuse prevention in our communities. We appreciate your time and effort to do this.
“We did a similar survey five years ago, but it’s time to get some updated information and views.”